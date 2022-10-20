Ari Emanuel Calls on Spotify and Apple to Stop Streaming Kanye West’s Music

CEO of William Morris Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, is calling for major music platforms to drop Kanye West from their websites.

On Wednesday the popular agent released an op-ed for the Financial Times, which called upon businesses to speak out against anti-Semitism, specifically companies in business with West.

“Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism,” he wrote.

“This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option,” he added.

According to the piece, Emanuel called for Apple and Spotify specifically to end their business relationship with the troubled star.

“Some of West’s behavior has been dismissed over time, citing mental illness, given that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after being hospitalized in 2016. However, mental illness is not an excuse for racism, hatred or anti-Semitism,” he said.

Emanuel said, regardless of the amount of money that could be lost, it was most important to stand up for what is right.

“West is not just any person — he is a pop culture icon with millions of fans around the world. And among them are young people whose views are still being formed,” he said.

