Grammy Awards Receive Biggest Viewership In Years

The 65th Grammy Awards snagged the annual ceremony’s biggest ratings in years on Sunday.

Nielsen ratings released Monday show that 12.4 million people tuned in, making it the most-watched Grammy ceremony since 2020. That number also marks a 30 percent increase over last year’s viewership, which stood at just 9.6 million.

CBS also touted streaming numbers for the night, claiming there was a 33 percent boost in Paramount Plus viewers over last year, making it the largest audience ever for the streaming channel.

The awards show gave plenty of reasons for viewers to tune in. Beyonce and Viola Davis made history with their wins, and Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s performance of Unholy caused more than a little controversy on social media, with some accusing the artists of promoting worshipping Satan. First Lady Jill Biden also made an appearance. CBS touted the night’s impressions on social media in a statement first reported by Variety.

According to the network, the show “hit 66 billion potential impressions” and 53 million videos from the broadcast were consumed by Monday.

The comeback in ratings is good news for the Grammys, but the ceremony is not even close to the viewership it brought in just a few years ago. Awards ceremonies in general have been steadily losing viewers as more viewers turn to streaming.

In 2020, the Grammy Awards snagged 18.7 million viewers. A 2006 ceremony that aired without a host also managed to bring in 17 million viewers, considered a major disappointment at the time.

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was hosted by former Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com