Jimmy Kimmel Questions Why Trump is Missing From Putin’s Sanction List if He’s ‘Far Tougher on Russia’ Than Anyone Else

Jimmy Kimmel is not buying Donald Trump’s change of tune when it comes to his opinion of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host pointed out that while several prominent Democrats and high-ranking Biden officials were being sanctioned by Russia, Trump was missing from that list.

Kimmel first highlighted how the sanctions President Joe Biden imposed on Russia have impacted the country, noting, “Their economy is tanking. Businesses are closing. Assets have been frozen. And the only pizza they can get now is Papa Johns. Sure. Which is, you know, a nightmare.”

“But Putin is punching back. He has now levied sanctions of his own. The Russian Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on a number of prominent Americans, including Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, Hillary Clinton – and even Joe Biden’s son, Hunter,” Kimmel added.

“You know who’s name is not on the list? The guy who was tougher than anyone on Russia! Donald Trump is not on the list. He was so tough on Russia – they were scared to put him on the list.”

Kimmel went on to say that he is unconvinced by reports that “Tsar-A-Lago has been carefully dialing back his words of praise for his former Sugar Vladdy,” referring to Trump’s recent interview with The Washington Examiner.

“We’ve never made a good trade deal until I came along,” Trump said of Putin. “And then he went in — and I think he’s changed. I think he’s changed. It’s a very sad thing for the world. He’s very much changed.”

Noting that Trump called Putin “a genius” less than a month ago, Kimmel was clearly unconvinced by Trump’s new thoughts on Putin.

“Now – he says he thinks Putin has ‘changed’ since he was in office,” Kimmel said, adding, “He’s not the lovable little buddy, riding a horse with no shirt on I once knew and loved.”

“At least he still has Kim Jong Un, I guess,” Kimmel concluded.

Watch above, via ABC.

