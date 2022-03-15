Hillary Clinton laughed off the announcement that she and other prominent Democrats and high-ranking Biden officials were being sanctioned by Russia.

On Tuesday, Russia also announced sanctions against President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and “individuals associated with them,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation, from March 15 of this year, the Russian ‘stop list’ includes on the basis of reciprocity President J. Biden, Secretary of State A. Blinken, Secretary of Defense L. Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff M. Milley, as well as a number of department heads and prominent US figures,” the statement said.

Clinton responded to the news joking, “I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award.”

I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award. https://t.co/4og9S3OCEp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2022

The former secretary of state was responding to Financial Times’ Moscow Bureau Chief Max Seddon who also made light of the Russian sanctions, writing:

Russia has sanctioned Joe Biden and a range of other top US officials. The main impact of this is they can now make corny jokes on cable news about how they won’t be able to access their Russian bank accounts or go on vacation in Siberia, I guess

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, a fierce debate has raged in the U.S. as some right-leaning figures have been accused of being too close to Russia, while former President Donald Trump has argued Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still president.

Clinton’s response to Russia sanctioning her recalls Russia’s hack of her campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election, acts the U.S. intelligence community said showed Russia’s clear preference for Trump and desire to keep Clinton out of the White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com