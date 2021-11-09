Jimmy Kimmel Tears into ‘Blowhard’ Ted Cruz for Attacking Big Bird Over Covid Vaccine PSA

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for attacking Big Bird after the Sesame Street character urged people to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Summarizing the feud, Kimmel explained that “blowhard” Ted Cruz picked a fight with Big Bird after he claimed he received the Covid-19 vaccine, accusing the Muppet of spreading “propaganda.”

“After the FDA approved the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Big Bird tweeted, ‘I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!’—you know, Big Bird is, like, a 6-year-old—‘My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,’” Kimmel explained on Monday night.

The host went on to say that Cruz, “who desperately just wants to be noticed,” lashed out at the character by claiming that he was spreading “government propaganda…for your 5-year-old!”

“This is how they think: If the government says it, it’s propaganda. If Congress does it, it’s socialism. If the executive branch does it, it’s fascism. If the president says it, he’s a dictator. And if the media says it, it’s fake news,” Kimmel cracked. “The elections are rigged. The deep state runs the world. And Big Bird is working for Merck now.”

Kimmel noted that Cruz has been vaccinated himself, joking that he was also “born with an immunity that protects him from contracting any friends.”

“But the truth is, I think maybe Ted’s still sore about Big Bird’s most recent book: Big Bird Visits Cancun to Find Ted Cruz’s Balls,” he continued. “Spoiler alert: He never finds them.”

Watch above, via ABC.

