LeVar Burton Reveals He is Developing Own Game Show, Says Jeopardy! ‘Wasn’t the Thing That I Wanted After All’

LeVar Burton opened up about the Jeopardy! host drama while sitting down with Trevor Noah on Thursday night.

Burton first addressed the outpouring of love he received from fans during his time guest hosting the game show, saying that adults who used to watch Reading Room often support all of his endeavors.

“I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it,” he said of hosting Jeopardy! “It made as much sense to them as it did to me. And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”

Burton, however, was not chosen to be the permanent host, and while the hunt is still ongoing, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are set to host for the rest of the year.

“The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton said of losing the gig. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like, well, okay, what’s next?”

Despite losing the gig, Burton said his Jeopardy! journey set him up for another game show opportunity that he “couldn’t have dreamt” up.

“I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy! But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right, and now I’m thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do,” he said. “So we’re trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be.”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

