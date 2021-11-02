Seth Meyers Roasts Fox’s Judge Jeanine Pirro for Accidentally Calling Trump a ‘Kingpin’: ‘I’d Say it’s Freudian, But with You it’s Probably Franzian’

Seth Meyers roasted Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro for mistakenly referring to Donald Trump as a criminal during their interview this weekend.

During an interview that aired on Fox News Saturday, Pirro asked Trump if he sees himself as a “kingpin for elections going forward.”

Trump replied by saying, “If I endorse somebody they win,” repeating the claim before adding, “I think I’m 148 in 2.”

“You can’t just make up your own win-loss record,” Meyers cracked after playing the clip. “Otherwise the Jets would be 7-0 instead of 2-5 — although the Jets did have a big win yesterday.”

Meyers went on to point out that Pirro likely meant to call Trump a “kingmaker,” referring to someone who often brings other leaders to power through their own influence.

Neither Pirro nor Trump caught the mistake during the interview, despite the fact that the term “kingpin” has far more negative connotations.

“Jeanine, I’m pretty sure you meant to say ‘kingmaker,’ which is a good thing, not ‘kingpin,’ which is usually reserved for criminals,” Meyers explained. “That’s a very revealing clip,” he added. “I’d say it’s Freudian, but with you, it’s probably Franzian.”

While Pirro’s comments were clearly a slipup, the host went on to prove her claim, pointing to Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Trump and his cronies had a detailed plan for overturning election results and they tried to execute that plan. And they almost succeeded. It wasn’t an impulse or a whim, it was a plot,” Meyers said, later adding, “He sowed a violent insurrection to overthrow democracy, but Republicans are still on board. Which means he’ll almost certainly try to do it again, making him a—in Pirro’s words—’kingpin for elections going forward.’”

Watch above, via NBC.

