Sharon Osbourne to Speak Out on Cancel Culture and The Talk Ousting in Fox Nation Docuseries

Fox Nation is set to premiere a documentary series on Sharon Osbourne, which will examine her controversial ousting from CBS show The Talk.

The four-part docuseries, entitled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, is set to debut in September and will examine both Osbourne’s personal and professional life.

“We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman stated in a press release. “From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television’s first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all.”

While the series will address her early career, the press release places clear emphasis on “highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk.”

“Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career,” Osbourne added in the press release. “I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.”

Osbourne exited the daytime talk show in March 2021 following a contentious segment on Piers Morgan’s reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While attempting to defend Morgan, Osbourne lashed out at her then co-hosts — at one point demanding that Sheryl Underwood not cry, and screaming at her to “Educate me!” on why Morgan’s comments were considered racist.

The viral meltdown sparked an internal investigation by CBS, and Osbourne later left the talk show due to the controversy.

According to the press release, the docuseries will feature interviews with Piers Morgan and Meghan McCain, as they “were part of and witnessed the controversy that ended her time at The Talk.”

Since her ousting, Osbourne has joined Morgan as a host on Talk TV — a British television channel operated by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK.

The docuseries will also feature Osbourne’s husband Ozzy Osbourne and their children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com