Trevor Noah Mocks Will Smith Oscar Ban as a ‘Favor’: ‘I Wish I Could Get Banned From the Emmys’

Trevor Noah mocked the Academy’s decision to ban Will Smith from the Oscars on Monday night, joking that he wishes the Emmys would give him the same treatment.

Noah made his big return to The Daily Show studio in Manhattan on Monday, marking his first show in front of a live audience in more than two years.

The host celebrated his return home by addressing Smith’s onstage slap of Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars — a moment he first alluded to while hosting the Grammys last week.

“When I first read the headline, I thought this was the worst punishment ever. I was like, ’10 years? The Oscars, you’re ridiculous!’ ” Noah said on Monday. “But then I got into the details and I realized that he gets to keep his Oscar and he can still win Oscars, even though he’s banned.”

Noah went on to reason that “in many ways, this isn’t a punishment — this is a favor.”

“Will Smith doesn’t have to go to the ceremony. He doesn’t have to get dressed up. He doesn’t have to sit through a bunch of boring awards that he doesn’t care about,” he added. “He doesn’t have to pretend to be happy when he loses. I wish I could get banned from the Emmys.”

The host joked that he has to attend the Emmys every year and “act like I might beat John Oliver,” adding, “It’s a nightmare.”

“Honestly, I don’t think they should have banned Will Smith at all. I’ll be honest,” he continued. “I actually think they should have hired Will Smith to replace the wrap it up music that they play at award shows. Yeah. Do you know how quickly winners will finish their speeches when they see Will Smith watching them from the side of the stage?”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

