Trevor Noah Roasts Trump’s ‘Lame’ Social Media Platform TRUTH: ‘I Shared My Truth, Now I Dare You to Hang Mike Pence’

Trevor Noah has roasted Donald Trump’s latest venture — a social media platform unironically called TRUTH.

“Do you guys remember Donald Trump? You guys remember him? Maybe not? Reality TV guy, used to be president, tried to overthrow the government, still kind of is? Well, if you haven’t thought about him for a while, it’s probably because back in January, he got kicked off of Twitter and Facebook, which was his main way of spreading his gospel,” Noah said on Thursday’s The Daily Show. “And now because of that, he’s been forced to go on OnlyFans. And he’s actually doing great.”

The host went on to joke that despite his OnlyFans fame, Trump is still looking for a bigger platform, explaining that the former president announced that he will be starting his own social media platform.

Noah went on to read from the former president’s statement regarding TRUTH social, naturally using his best Trump voice:

“I am excited to send out my first ‘truth’ on ‘truth social’ very soon,” he said, noting that posts on the platform will be referred to as “truths.”

Calling the choice “lame,” Noah went on to quip that it “makes the whole thing sound like one of those guys who came to your school assemblies,” adding, “Yo, lemme post a truth at you: Drugs are whack! Except for Ivermectin!”

“And, also, you know what this means: If Trump is posting ‘truths,’ knowing him, eventually he’s going to start posting ‘dares,’” pointed out the host. “‘OK, I shared my truth, now I dare you to hang Mike Pence.’”

Noah went on to explain that Trump started the platform to avoid censorship from Big Tech, saying that TRUTH has promised: “to be a free-speech paradise, a place where anyone can say anything … with some exceptions.”

Those using TRUTH will not be allowed to criticize the platform itself, despite all those promises of free speech and lack of censorship.

“Yo, this man is a legend. He creates a free speech website, and immediately was like, ‘OK, here’s what you can’t say,’” Noah cracked. “It’s like if the first rule of Fight Club was, ‘Hey, hey, hey, no fighting! No fighting! No fighting! We work shit out here.”

“At the same time, though, you know this is going to backfire because half of the fun of being on social media is talking shit about the platform,” the host continued, later adding, “How is Trump of all people going to make a rule about disparaging comments? I mean, this man roasts people so much, he has to do it at auctioneer speed.”

