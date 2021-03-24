SNL legend Dana Carvey is well-known for his talent as an impressionist, most famously of George H.W. Bush. He’s done impressions of a lot of political figures, more recently Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and John Bolton.

Carvey appeared with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to discuss his podcast Fantastic! and share some more recent takes he’s crafted.

He channeled Dr. Anthony Fauci after talking about getting vaccinated, cracking up Colbert in the process. “Don’t fuck with me, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Colbert and Carvey then shared their impressions of President Joe Biden. Colbert’s leans into the aviators-wearing “that’s it, Jack” Biden, while Carvey’s leans more into off-the-cuff-at-a-town-hall Biden.

“Here’s the deal. Number one, the thing that they said. Come on. Number two, the two-part. Folks, three. Come on, I’m not kidding around,” Carvey said, channeling Biden, as everyone at The Late Show absolutely could not stop laughing.

You can watch above, via CBS.

