Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Trump’s Best April Fools’ Day Prank

On Thursday night’s Pranksgiving edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel reminded his viewers of the April Fools’ Day prank Donald Trump played on Americans last year.

“Remember last year, when Trump promised the coronavirus would disappear by Easter?” cracked the host. “That was a good one. That was maybe the best one ever.”

Last March, while there were roughly 5,000 to 10,000 new coronavirus cases a day in the United States, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and targeted April 12th as the last day of the pandemic lockdown.

“I would love to have it open by Easter. Okay, I would love to have it open by Easter, okay? I will tell you that right now,” he told Faulkner. “It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this too. I would love the country opened up and just rearing to go by Easter.”

While some states began to ease restrictions towards the end of April 2020, on the 12th, there were 8,435 new coronavirus cases in the U.S., while the seven day daily average was at 9,620 cases.

The U.S. additionally faced subsequent Covid-19 waves, while Trump himself, along with former First Lady Melania Trump and several of his allies and members of his administration, contracted the coronavirus in October 2020.

After recalling the “best” prank ever, Kimmel went on to mock “old lipstick on a pitbull” Sarah Palin for only believing in science after contracting the coronavirus.

Since her positive diagnosis, Palin has started to encourage others to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Blasting the recent change of heart as “rich,” Kimmel reminded viewers that the former Alaska governor had previously traveled to Texas to visit a beauty salon, as she wanted to support the owner who had gone to jail for refusing to close her business amid the lockdown.

“But now that Sarah has herself been bitten by the bug, she changed her tune. I love these people who only believe in science when it happens to them,” he said, adding, “It’s like saying, ‘Now that I have been mauled by a bear personally, I realize that their claws and teeth are very sharp.’”

Watch above, via YouTube.

