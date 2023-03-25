‘President Trump Is Our Savior!’ Woman Reads Bonkers Email Live On Air Demanding DA Stop ‘Torture’ of Trump

A woman named Barbara read aloud, live on the air, her email to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg comparing former President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ and demanding a stop to the “torture” of Trump.

Trump has been whipping up a frenzy over Bragg’s investigation around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent.

Trump deleted a post that featured juxtaposed images of Bragg and Trump wielding a baseball bat shortly after Bragg received a threat on his life in the mail.

But not all of Bragg’s mail is threatening. During a Friday afternoon Happy Hour Special on Real America’s Voice with Ed Henry and Karyn Turk, Henry encouraged Barbara to read her email to Bragg, and earned praise from Turk for “keepin’ it classy”:

ED HENRY: You are telling me you’re tired of these investigations of Donald Trump and you wrote a letter? “BARBARA”: Oh, yes. I did, to… ED HENRY: Let’s hear it. “BARBARA”: Mr. Bragg, I tried to reach him on the telephone but didn’t work. So I decided. ED HENRY: Wonder why. “BARBARA”: Let’s send an e-mail. And I said to, “Dear Mr. Bragg, I hope you had a restful weekend and had some time to be on your knees praying to our God Almighty about your decision regarding our precious, precious President, Donald J. Trump. How would you like to be in his shoes? His torture brings to mind what Jesus Christ went through to save us. President Trump is our savior in this country. There is no one else who can make us whole and great again. Please do not continue to tarnish and persecute this precious, precious man. He is only a man. He is only human. And we are all human. Have forgiveness in your heart for all the damage that everyone has done to him. And please do not continue. Thank you. ED HENRY: All right. What do you think, guys? APPLAUSE KARYN TURK: I like it. And keepin’ it classy. Getting to the point and telling the truth. “BARBARA”: Yes, It came from the heart. ED HENRY: So what about the state of America right now? We’ve been talking to people all day here. Inflation is hitting a lot of people hard, obviously. And people are you know, there’s action in the South China Sea. You know, the Iranians had a drone strike that killed an American. Ukraine and Russia. It’s like we’re on a knife edge right now. Donald Trump of wanting to push us into World War three, something he would never do and never did. And yet here’s Joe Biden bumbling us maybe into World War Three. What are your thoughts? “BARBARA”: Oh, no, we need Donald Trump back in the White House. We need peace and prosperity again in our lives. I want to be able to put my head on the pillow. And have sweet dreams again and not nightmares.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com