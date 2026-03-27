CNBC and MS NOW’s Parent Company in Talks to Acquire Major Podcast Network: Report

CNBC and MS NOW’s parent company is reportedly in talks to acquire the sizable podcast network currently owned by Vox Media.

According to a Friday report from The New York Times, Versant has emerged as “one of multiple suitors” in talks to acquire the network of approximately 40 podcasts. Sources with knowledge of the talks told the Times that those discussions were still in early stages.

The report continued:

The podcast network is just one part of Vox Media’s business attracting suitors. Some companies are said to be interested in Vox Media’s portfolio of websites that includes Vox.com, The Verge and Eater, while others are interested in New York magazine. Last year, the company opted to explore a sale of its podcast division — a bright spot in the company’s portfolio — which led to further deal conversations. Versant is trying to grow beyond its highly profitable but fading cable businesses. Mark Lazarus, the company’s chief executive, said earlier this month that he wanted roughly one-third of the company’s revenue to come from sources besides pay-TV in the next three to five years, and half of total revenue over time.

Earlier this year, Versant became a publicly traded company following its split from Comcast and NBC. Its debut on the stock exchange left much to be desired, with CNBC hosts having to commentate on Versant’s gradual fall over the first few days.

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