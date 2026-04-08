Iranian-Born Entrepreneur Takes to Fox & Friends to Warn Trump Regime Can’t Be Trusted to Uphold Ceasefire

Iranian-born American entrepreneur Shervin Pishevar warned President Donald Trump that Iran’s theocratic regime is a “wounded animal” that cannot be trusted to uphold the new ceasefire deal because they are habitual liars.

Pishevar raised his concerns during an interview on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning.

“What I worry about is that the Islamic regime practices what is called taqiyya, the Shia Islam form of lying strategically,” Pishevar said. “They have been lying over and over again and buying time. They are a wounded animal trying to buy time.”

He continued, “If they don’t comply, if there isn’t complete regime change, then we need to finish the job.”

Pishevar’s appearance on Fox News comes the morning after Trump announced he had reached a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. He hailed the agreement in an early-morning Truth Social post on Wednesday, saying it had been a “big day for World Peace!” and that all countries “have had enough” of the war.

“This could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!” Trump added.

Pishevar was born in Iran in 1974 and moved to the USA as a child, following the Islamic Revolution in 1979. He is the co-founder of the venture capital firm Sherpa Capital and was an early-investor in Robinhood, Uber, and Airbnb. Pishevar resigned from Sherpa in 2017 following accusations of sexual misconduct; he has denied any wrongdoing.

Before sharing his concerns, Pishevar told co-host Lawrence Jones this had been the first “AI war.” He also applauded the U.S. for how Operation Epic Fury has gone so far.

“It is very difficult for the Islamic regime to capitulate, and President Trump has won here and brought them to their knees,” he said. “So this is a victory on the American side.”

Jones then asked him if the Iranian people have enough support to overthrow the regime.

“The Iranian people want complete regime change. They are cheering the bombings from the balconies and they will fight, as they did in January — sacrifice 40,000 people, [who] gave up their lives for a freedom they wouldn’t taste,” he said. “There are many more that will fight for their freedom. They need to be given the means to fight.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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