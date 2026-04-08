‘The Least Ceasefire-Like Ceasefire’: Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Rips Trump’s Agreement With Iran

Fox News host Harris Faulkner criticized President Donald Trump’s ceasefire with Iran on Wednesday, describing it as “the least ceasefire-like ceasefire” she had seen after Iran continued to strike neighbors in the region.

“Boy, I gotta tell you, this is the least ceasefire-like ceasefire I think that anybody might have anticipated,” said Faulkner on The Faulkner Focus after Iran continued to strike Israel and the Gulf Arab states amid its ceasefire with the United States. “Iran certainly doesn’t see it that way, obviously.”

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst responded, “The Iranians don’t appear very serious about this ceasefire agreement. The president has offered them a good-faith opportunity, a window of two weeks to reach a broader agreement.”

A few minutes later, during an interview with retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral John “Fozzie” Miller, Harris protested, “Iran is continuing to threaten all of its neighbors, and the list got longer. I knew about Kuwait and Israel overnight after the ceasefire, but the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar– Admiral, those countries can’t just sit there and be patient for two weeks. They’ve got to fight, they’ve got to defend themselves. I mean, you know, they’ve got incoming now so they’ve got to fight that off defensively. That doesn’t seem like a ceasefire.”

Miller replied, “I don’t think it looks very much like a ceasefire anywhere you look, other than we’ve stopped bombing in Iran. The Iranians haven’t stopped, and of course the GCC countries that have taken the brunt of this over the last month are continuing to receive incoming fire.”

He concluded, “So I think we’ll get to a point very soon where the GCC can no longer wait to see what’s going to happen and they’re going to start to take matters into their own hands and defend themselves through offensive action on their part.”

Retired U.S. Army General Jack Keane also criticized Trump’s ceasefire on Wednesday, protesting that the Iranians were “still in control.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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