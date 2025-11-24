‘Wrong Answer!’ Joe Scarborough Slams Democrat’s Claim She’s ‘Not Aware’ of ‘Illegal’ Trump Orders Despite Role in Warning Video

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough blasted Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) for telling ABC News she was “not aware” of President Donald Trump making “illegal orders” despite having been part of a video by Democrats urged military personnel to “refuse” such orders.

Slotkin appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday where she was asked by host Martha Raddatz about the video she featured in with five other lawmakers that Trump branded “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” and “punishable by DEATH.”

On Monday’s edition of Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski rolled back the clip of Slotkin accounting for her part in the video, during which she admitted she was “not aware” of the president issuing any orders of that nature but pointed vaguely to “legal gymnastics” and “everything related to Venezuela.”

After watching the clip, Scarborough torched Slotkin’s response as the “wrong answer” and said he was “surprised” that she’d agreed to go on television to discuss the video without preparing a clear response to that question.

Scarborough first took aim at the senator’s use of “Caribbean strikes” and Venezuela to justify herself, arguing that the president has “wide latitude” on actions such as that:

I’m sorry, with all due respect, wrong answer. President of the United States, the commander-in-chief does have wide latitude, just does. And the Senate can take that up. But he has wide latitude on strikes. Ask Barack Obama on drone strikes. Ask George W. Bush on drone strikes.

He then rounded to offer Slotkin what was, in his view, a responsible response that pointed to Trump’s threat of military deployments to U.S. cities:

But where we know the president has said, I am going to give illegal orders to people in the military, is when he was on Air Force One coming back, I forget where he was coming back from, but he said, ‘I can send the Marines. I can send the Army. I can send the Air Force. I can send the Coast Guard into any city I want to control crime. And the courts can’t do anything about it.’ That’s illegal. It’s just illegal. And so Democrats kind of need to – if the president has already said, I’m going to commit this illegal act, then I’m kind of surprised they don’t have the answer when they go on a Sunday show for that.

Watch above via MS NOW.