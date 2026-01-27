Bill O’Reilly Flips Out When Host Says Trump ‘Backing Down’ After Horrific Shooting: ‘Trying to Get a CNN Contract?’

Podcast host Bill O’Reilly flipped out on NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert for saying President Donald Trump is “backing down” in the wake of the horrific killing of Alex Pretti by deportation agents.

Chaos and widespread outrage erupted Saturday when Trump Border Patrol agents shot a man in Minneapolis as social media video of the incident circulated.

Protests erupted immediately, and Trump officials rushed to make outlandish claims about Pretti, the man who was shot — even falsely labeling him an “assassin.”

But multiple videos of the shooting refuted those claims.

Trump’s initial reaction was to lash out and blame Pretti and Democratic leaders in a lengthy social media rant. But as the outrage grew, the president pumped the brakes a little, and by Monday, was striking a conciliatory tone with Democrats in Minnesota.

O’Reilly was a guest on Monday night’s edition of NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert, during which he went into a lather and accused Vittert of wanting a “CNN contract” when he referenced Trump’s shift:

BILL O’REILLY: The controlling bureau is the FBI, not Homeland Security. They’re doing what they’re ordered to do, find and detain people who should not be here. Okay. So you write… One more point. You write in your… LELAND VITTERT: You write “Who is the modern John C. Calhoun,” about Walz, “a despicable South Carolina senator who actually wanted the Civil War to happen.”. Do you think Walz wants the Civil War to happen and therefore should be arrested as though he was a southern governor or something in the early or late 1850s? BILL O’REILLY: I think there is evidence that should be examined, and you might be able to charge Walz with insurrection under the, if you want me to read it to you, I got it right here. It fits Walz to a tee. LELAND VITTERT: Would that be good for America? BILL O’REILLY: I don’t care. Look, anarchy is the worst thing that could happen, the worst. Right now, in this present moment, de-escalation is the best thing that can happen. So Homan meeting with Frey has my 100% endorsement. Walz calling Trump, vice versa, 100%. But that doesn’t excuse what has happened and is happening, which is a rebellion against the United States law passed by Congress, by a state under the governance of Walz and a city where Frey runs. If you continue, and I say you in a general sense, to allow states and cities to not enforce federal law, you don’t have a country. It goes! Okay? Everybody should understand. LELAND VITTERT: So then why is Trump backing down? BILL O’REILLY: Now here’s the second part of the story. He’s not backing down! He’s trying to defuse. Why would you say he was backing down?! Do you want a CNN contract?! He’s backing down! He’s defusing the way he should! Now, here’s the most important part of this whole thing–.

Watch above via NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!