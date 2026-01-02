‘Belichick Approved’: Internet Erupts in Response to Rumors of Tom Brady Dating Much-Younger Social Media Influencer

Social media was quick to draw comparisons to Bill Belichick amid speculation that Tom Brady is dating a much-younger influencer.

On Thursday, videos of Brady partying on New Year’s Eve began circulating on social media. In the videos, the 48-year-old was joined by 25-year-old Alix Earle. Earle is a massively popular TikTok personality, amassing more than 8 million followers on the app. She typically posts vlogs that earn millions of views.

The two appeared to be more than friendly in the video, with Earle rubbing Brady’s back as the two spoke. Brady reciprocated the gesture by placing his hand on her lower back.

For many, the detail that immediately jumped out was the age gap. With Brady being nearly twice Earle’s age, some even compared the potential romance to that between Brady’s former coach Belichick and Jordon Hudson. At the time of writing, the University of North Carolina football coach was 73 years old. His girlfriend is 24.

As noted in a number of other posts, Earle recently ended her relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The seven-year veteran was selected by the New England Patriots with 210th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. At the time, Brady was still the team’s QB.