CNN Anchor Scolds Trump Fan For ‘Chuckling’ At Mention Rioters Wore Anti-Jewish Messages

CNN anchor Abby Phillip scolded Trump supporter Isabel Brown for “chuckling” dismissively at the mention of anti-Jewish messages sported by pro-Trump rioters on January 6.

FBI Director Kash Patel raised eyebrows with a remark he made during a press conference on the arrest of pipe-bombing suspect Brian Cole.

He said that “when you attack our nation’s Capitol, you attack the very being of our way of life. And this FBI and this Department of Justice stand here to tell you that we will always refute it and combat it.”

On Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip hosted a panel comprised of Charles Blow, Isabel Brown, Dan Koh, Joe Borelli, Mercedes Colwin, and Mediaite’s Colby Hall.

During a discussion of Patel’s remarks, the subject turned to January 6, and Brown laughed when Koh mentioned the Nazi symbols and phrases sported by some rioters.

When Phillip called her out, Brown said she was chuckling at something else — another premise that Phillip rejected:

BORELLI: She said what you asked her to say, I’ve been on this show a dozen times and say people who committed violent acts on January 6th should not be pardoned. But now I have to throw it back on you. Are you basically equating the pipe bomber with Bob from Peoria who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk? I mean should that guy not have been pardoned? (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Joe, did you not hear anything that I just said? (CROSSTALK) BLOW: — not have been pardoned. BORELLI: So, you don’t think walking in the Capitol — (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Yes, I mean — (CROSSTALK) BORELLI: Bob from Peoria who went to the Capitol and spent years in jail for walking in, right? Where whereas people are assaulting these people all over the country and they get out the next day. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Joe, I know that you’re making hypotheticals about Bob from Peoria but look. (CROSSTALK) BORELLI: Of those thousand people, the majority have not been convicted of violence? (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Joe, be honest. Let’s be honest. BORELLI: Is that not true? PHILLIP: People who broke the law — (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: — people who broke the Capitol, the people who assaulted police officers, if they were charged, hold on a second, if they were charged, and they were convicted in a court of law, and they were sentenced to time, they should not only have faced their time, but they should have, in our system of justice, have the opportunity to appeal their sentences. That’s the way the system should work. I think it is your right that if you think that there was someone who was overcharged, great. They should appeal their sentences. What should not happen is that the President should say, you’re all patriots, you get out of jail free, scott free. We’re done here. That’s a print. BROWN: That’s fine. KOH: And here’s what Kash Patel — the joke of Kash Patel, he’s taking this victory that he takes credit for it while he’s also proposing cutting 545 million from the FBI, 2000 personnel jobs. If they are extorting universities on anti-Semitism while they are pardoning people who are wearing shirts that said six million wasn’t enough, Camp Auschwitz, wearing swastikas, maybe Kash Patel should — is that funny to you? BROWN: No, what’s funny for me — (CROSSTALK) KOH: Maybe Kash Patel should sit this one out. PHILLIP: I mean, Isabel, I’m surprised that you’re chuckling bout that because that’s actually true. BROWN: No, I’m not chuckling about those T-shirts. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Those people were among the people that were there on January 6th. The confederate flags, the gallows — (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: I mean, you name it. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Hold on a second. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: We have to go. But absolutely no one was talking about half the country. We’re just talking about the ones who stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.