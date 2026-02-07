A panel on Fox News’ Gutfeld! roasted rapper and MAGA superfan Nicki Minaj over her claim that the United States never actually sent anyone to the moon.

During an appearance on Katie Miller’s podcast this week, Minaj was asked about conspiracy theories she believes in and she revealed the moon landing being fake is one she endorses.

“I don’t think we landed on the moon,” she said.

Miller noted during the conversation that she’d asked SpaceX head Elon Musk where we went to the moon in 1969 and he said yes.

“I asked Elon this one. He said he said we did indeed land on the moon,” she said.

Minaj shrugged off the comment and doubled down on her belief about the moon landing.

Minaj declared at a Washington event last month with President Donald Trump that she is probably “his number one fan.”

Greg Gutfeld on Friday called Minaj a “new MAGA queen,” but admitted her moon landing belief was “crazy.” Still, he chalked it up as “not a harmful belief, it’s a recreational belief.”

“You’re not a space expert just because everyone stares at your anus,” comedian Adam Hunter joked.

Emily Campagno offered some support, saying the statement was not “disqualifying.”

Tyrus offered the strongest take after Gutfeld jokingly asked if Minaj’s conspiracy theory declaration was a “Black thing.”

“We brought you into the house. We let you sit at the big table, and you say some dumb shit like this. So now we can forget everything you said before that,” Tyrus said.

He argued that the right is sometimes too quick to embrace people with recognizable names who back the president, saying, “anyone can say one good thing one time.”

“What she said was, ‘I like President Trump. I’m his biggest fan,’ and then all of a sudden all the right — this is what we do — all of a sudden, ‘brilliant! She’s genius!'” Tyrus said.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!