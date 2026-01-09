Maggie Haberman Offers Grim Warning About Trump: ‘He Is Emboldened in a Way I Don’t Think We’ve Ever Seen Before’

CNN commentator Maggie Haberman said President Donald Trump is feeling himself like never before.

Haberman appeared on Friday’s episode of The Lead, where Jake Tapper aired remarks by Trump, who claimed the president is totally unchecked in the international arena, except by “my own morality.”

“Do you see any checks on your power on the world stage?” a New York Times reporter asked Trump. “Is there anything that could stop you if you wanted to?”

“Yeah, there’s one thing,” the president replied. “My own morality, my own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop it. And that’s very good. I don’t need international law. I’m not looking to hurt people.”

The comments came days after Trump ordered an invasion of Venezuela to abduct President Nicolas Maduro. Trump has also repeatedly insisted that the U.S. will take Greenland “whether they like it or not.”

“It’s quite a view of the president’s view of his powers,” Tapper said of the president’s claims.

“And I think we’re seeing it on display over and over, which is that essentially, you’ve seen this administration say that courts that try to stop him are illegitimate authorities or usurping his power,” Haberman responded. “We are clearly seeing him flex, and he is emboldened in a way I don’t think we’ve ever seen before. But where that leads remains to be seen.”

Tapper noted Trump’s obsession with Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory in the North Atlantic and the Arctic.

“Do you think that they’re really gonna try to take Greenland?” he asked.

“I think they are going to try to continue talking about this,” Haberman said. “I think ‘take,’ meaning, as in military force, I would be quite surprised. Also, we have a base in Greenland. We have troops there already.

“And we have the potential for unlimited bases in Greenland,” Tapper replied.

“Correct,” Haberman said. “And there are ways to negotiate this. What is bothering European officials is that this is coming in the form of a threat, and coming in the form of, ‘This is what I want, and I’m going to grab it.’ I don’t know that it would be feasible for the U.S. to buy Greenland, although that was a discussion last year. But again, we will see.”

Watch above via CNN.