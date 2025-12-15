Gutfeld Runs Cover for Trump’s Rob Reiner Comments: ‘I Just Look at the Deeds’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld attempted to run cover for President Donald Trump on Monday after Trump received backlash for his remarks about the murder of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner.

Reacting on The Five to Trump’s remarks – which were widely condemned, including by several Fox News stars – The Five co-host Harold Ford Jr. remarked, “If Joe Biden had said this about anybody, I would have attacked him and said he was completely wrong. I do hope the president comes back and corrects himself.”

Gutfeld replied:

He was asked to and he didn’t, and I think the thing is, you don’t have to like the things that he says all the time. That is why, in my filter, Trump is always words versus deeds. I don’t have to like what he says. In fact, I could hate what he says. But I can also think, in his brain, he’s gone, “Uh, this guy compared me to Hitler. He put a target on my back. I don’t like him.” If it were me, I’d go like, “But I’m sorry he’s dead,” but he can’t let that go? We don’t have to like it, I just look at the deeds, but I get why you’re upset.

Ford shot back, “It’s wrong. I don’t disagree with you, but it’s wrong, and we should be able to call out right and wrong.”

He concluded, “That’s wrong what he did.”

Trump sparked anger after he responded to the fatal stabbing of Reiner and his wife with a political Truth Social post on Monday.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” wrote Trump. “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

The president continued, “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Pressed about his remarks during a Q&A in the Oval Office, Trump doubled down, remarking, “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person, as far as Trump is concerned […] He became like a deranged person. Trump Derangement Syndrome. So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.”

Fox News contributor Kennedy condemned Trump’s words as “disgusting” and “unnecessary,” while Fox News contributor Joe Concha called them “completely inappropriate.”

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume retweeted a post criticizing Trump for making Reiner’s murder “political,” while Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said he didn’t even have the words to respond to Trump’s remarks.

Watch above via Fox News.