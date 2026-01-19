Hannity Says U.S. Should Give $100,000 To Everyone in Greenland: ‘No-Brainer’ 

Fox News host Sean Hannity said the U.S. should give a cool $100,000 to every person in Greenland as part of President Donald Trump’s attempt to acquire the Danish territory.

This month, Reuters reported that officials in the Trump administration have floated the idea of giving between $10,000 and $100,000 to each one of Greenland’s 56,000 residents.

Trump has obsessed over Greenland and says the U.S. must acquire it for “national security” reasons. Trump has also said taking Greenland is “what I feel is psychologically needed for success.” In a message to the prime minister of Norway, Trump raged against the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which declined to award him the Peace Prize he has long sought. The president cryptically claimed, “I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Denmark has held military exercises with other NATO countries on the island.

On Monday’s Hannity, the host backed the plan to shell out $100,000 ($5.6 billion total) to every inhabitant of Greenland.

“Donald Trump’s forever in a state of negotiation,” Hannity told Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO). “Everything’s negotiable. A $100,000 for every person in Greenland – on average making 60 grand a year – Denmark’s not exactly been generous to them. They don’t have the ability to help them take their natural resources to the next level and enrich every person in Greenland. We do.”

The host then alluded to what “Danish doctors did to the women in Greenland,” a reference to the forced implantation of intrauterine devices in Greenlandic women in the 1960s and 1970s.

“I don’t know. Seems like a no-brainer to me,” Hannity said of paying out the $100,000.

“This is very top of mind for him,” Schmitt replied. “This is something that he’s very serious about, and I am glad he is.”

The senator went on say that Europeans should “pivot away from this pride they’re exhibiting and understand the United States of America is the only country on the planet that can protect Greenland and the NATO alliance by acquiring Greenland.”

