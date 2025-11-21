House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had Joe Scarborough so riled up on Thursday morning that the Morning Joe host dropped an F-bomb before 7 a.m. while also stopping himself from going further.

On Morning Joe, Scarborough blasted Johnson and other Republicans defending President Donald Trump after numerous posts in which he suggested Democratic lawmakers could be jailed or possibly executed over a video urging military service members not to follow “illegal orders.”

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Reps Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) all took part in the video, during which they accused the president of pitting the military against citizens and told service members they “must refuse illegal orders” to stay true to their service oaths. All the Democrats who took part in the video either served in the military or intelligence community.

Trump went off on the lawmakers, accusing them of “seditious behavior” and suggesting their actions were “punishable by death.”

On Thursday, Scarborough sat through both Johnson and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defending the president.

Leavitt denied during a press conference that the president wants members of Congress executed, but claimed the video could “inspire chaos” or “violence” and may be “punishable by law.”

Meanwhile, Johnson was far more offended by the Democratic lawmakers and their video over anything Trump posted.

He said:

What I read was he was defining the crime of sedition. I don’t — that is a factual statement, but obviously attorneys have to parse the language and determine that. What I’m saying and what I will say unequivocally is that was a wildly inappropriate thing for so-called leaders in Congress to do, to encourage young troops to disobey orders. I mean, think of what a threat that is to our national security and what it means to our institutions. We have got to raise the bar in Congress. This is out of control.

“He lies so pretty. I mean, it’s so easy for him to lie,” Scarborough said after watching Johnson.

The MS NOW host then threw on a southern accent and mocked Johnson, saying he needed some pearls to clutch and a fainting couch to fit the scene.

“You know, it was very rude of those press members to be standing all around. He had a fainting couch. It was beautiful. Beautiful pink satin fainting couch with all the frills. He was going to just flop over, I tell you, you know, he was so shocked and stunned,” Scarborough said.

As he continued, he had to stop himself and readjust after he dropped an F-bomb.

“These people are lying through their f*ck-, their teeth. These people are lying through their teeth,” he said.

“He didn’t say it,” Mika Brzezinski joked. “It was just half.”

Scarborough compared the moment to former President Joe Biden at a 2019 campaign event where he appeared to call a voter “fat” during a heated exchange after the then-president was accused of being a “liar.”

“These people are lying through their teeth,” Scarborough continued. “Mike Johnson knows that this is all about what military men and women need to do to uphold their sacred oath, and that is not commit illegal actions. And they know that. And yet they keep lying through their teeth.”

Watch above via MS NOW.