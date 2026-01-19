Senator Thinks Trump Is Literally ‘Insane’: ‘He Is a Madman’

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) told CNN host Anderson Cooper on Monday that he believed President Donald Trump is literally “insane.”

Asked on Anderson Cooper 360 whether there was any hope for European leaders to “de-escalate” and “reason with the president” over his repeated threats to annex Greenland, Gallego said, “No, and I’ve been very clear. He is a madman. He is insane. He’s only thinking about himself.”

“You really think he’s insane?” pressed Cooper.

“Yes! I’m sorry, where are we at this moment where we don’t understand what’s happening in this country?” Gallego responded. “The man is threatening war against a NATO ally and we’re all thinking this is rational. Let’s accept what’s happening here. He is not rational right now. He is destroying our world reputation, potentially our economic opportunity, economic mighty power around the world because he is being petty.”

He argued, “None of this is rational. Everyone needs to stop pretending this is rational.”

Reacting to Trump’s remark that he was no longer thinking “purely of peace,” Gallego added, “It concerns me a lot because the people that end up paying the price of when leaders don’t think about peace first are young men from Ohio, from New Mexico, from Arizona, from New York that end up going and fighting these dumb wars.”

“A leader that doesn’t think first about peace has never experienced war,” he concluded. “And it’s going to be a young woman or a young man that’s going to end up dying in Greenland because of a dumb man’s decision and a petty man’s decision to take care first of his ego instead of national security.”

Gallego previously called the president “an idiot” in September, telling CNN anchor Boris Sanchez, “Look, the president’s an idiot… He doesn’t actually understand how the military works.”

