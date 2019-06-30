Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Ivanka Trump Over Viral Video of Awkward Conversation with World Leaders

Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in on the internet dogpile over First Daughter Ivanka Trump‘s viral video encounter with world leaders, remarking that “being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.”

On Saturday, a BBC reporter posted French government video of a candid moment between French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde that was presented as if Ms. Trump injected herself into the conversation.

Lagarde, in particular, appears irritated in the clip, although she also tweeted praise for Ivanka.

The clip went viral, and led to a tidal wave of internet mockery, which AOC joined in on Saturday night. Retweeting the viral clip, AOC wrote “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.”

“It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on,” she continued, adding “The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

Watch the clip above, via Elysee.

