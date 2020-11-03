‘Amen!’ Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson Declare They Are ‘On the Side of Mob Rule’ and Voting for Donald J. Trump

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and right-wing commentator Candace Owens executed an epic Freudian slip when Owens said she was “on the side of mob rule” and Carlson delivered a hearty “Amen. Nicely put!”

Owens, whose comments in defense of Adolf Hitler are now part of the congressional record, was a guest on Monday night’s edition of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, where she wound down a segment on potential election-related unrest by issuing a warning.

“I will say this sincerely, to everybody on the left that is okay with this, that is watching these businesses get boarded up and have turned the other cheek this entire year because you hate Trump so much, let me tell you something. You will get eaten by your own dogs,” Owens said.

She went on to add “You are either on the side of mob rule, or you are on the side of law and order. I am on the side of mob rule. Tomorrow I will be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump.”

“Amen. Nicely put,” Carlson agreed.

Owens’ declaration comes as businesses board up their storefronts in anticipation of post-election unrest, and as caravans of MAGA fans have been reenacting Mad Max all over the country, swarming a Biden bus in Texas and closing down traffic in New York and New Jersey. During a debate in September, Trump himself told the extremist Proud Boys to “Stand back and stand by.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

