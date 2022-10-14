‘Answer My Question!’ Schumer and Pelosi Tear Trump AG Jeffrey Rosen a New One During Capitol Riot In New Footage

Previously-unseen video shows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi got much more heated with Trump Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen than the footage played at the hearing indicated.

Thursday’s final hearing of the January 6 Committee featured never-before-seen evidence and testimony, and new footage of the attack from inside and outside the Capitol, and a dramatic vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, anchor Anderson Cooper revealed even more previously-unseen footage that was shot by documentarian Alexandria Pelosi, expanding on clips that were shown at the hearing.

Some of that footage gives an expanded look at Schumer and Pelosi’s phone call with Rosen in which both become rather heated with the acting AG. At one point, Schumer repeatedly exclaims “Answer my question!” and Pelosi sourly replies “Sorry, too late for that!” when Rosen promises “urgency”:

SCHUMER: Mr. Attorney General, it’s Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi I’m putting you on speakerphone. Are — is federal law enforcement is the full arm of the judicial branch of the, of the Department of Justice doing everything they’re supposed to be doing here? Have they started making some arrests?

JEFFREY ROSEN, ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL: (INAUDIBLE) I don’t have an update for you. What I can tell you is we’ve been rushing people from all available resources, Park Police, Protective Services, U.S. Marshals, Uniformed Secret Service, and assistance from the Metro Police Department to get as many people as quickly as we can to the Capitol to assist the, Capitol Police.

SCHUMER: OK. And I want to ask you this, you know, the Capitol has been totally overrun. And, you know, there are certain senators and congressmen still in their offices there.

ROSEN: I, I heard that.

SCHUMER: OK. We need, I mean, I’ve talked to, we’ve talked to the DOD secretary in army, and they’re sending military, but are you sending every federal arm available? And how about dealing with the State — Steny Hoyer is here. He says the Prince George’s County police, other police are available. Are they being called on to use?

ROSEN: (INAUDIBLE) the specific answer on the, Prince George’s, but I do know that we are, coordinating with the Capitol Police to get as many resources as possible as quickly as possible, and then —

SCHUMER: And are you making — are you having, are you asking arrests be made?

ROSEN: I have (INAUDIBLE) defer to law enforcement on that (INAUDIBLE).

SCHUMER: I would strongly recommend that you make arrests starting now.

PELOSI: They’re breaking windows, and that’s one of the ways that they’re generalists method. Get — they’re breaking windows and going in. Obviously, ransacking our offices and all the rest of that. That’s nothing. The concern we have about personal —

SCHUMER: Safety.

PELOSI: — personal safety is just transcends everything. But the fact is on any given day, they’re breaking the law in many different ways. And quite frankly, much of it at the instigation of the President of the United States. And now, if he could, could at least have someone.

SCHUMER: Yes, why don’t you get the President to tell them to leave the Capitol, Mr. Attorney General, and your law enforcement responsibility. A public statement they should all leave. He is saying his tweet said, we are for peace. We’re —

PELOSI: We’re not going away.

SCHUMER: Law and order. Why don’t you get him to make that statement? Would you do that?

ROSEN: We’re, we’re treating this with the greatest (INAUDIBLE).

SCHUMER: Will you asked the President to make a statement to ask them to leave the Capitol.

ROSEN: So, so, as you might guess we’re coordinating as quickly, and as —

SCHUMER: No, no, please answer my question. Answer my question!

ROSEN: Senator, I’m going to do everything I can to do.

SCHUMER: Does that include asking the President to get these people who are followers of ours to leave the Capitol?

ROSEN: And, and so.

(OFF-MIC)

ROSEN: I’m trying to get at this at greatest urgency as fast as possible (INAUDIBLE).

PELOSI: Sorry, too late for that!

ROSEN: (INAUDIBLE). So could I just ask a little forbearance as to let me get —

SCHUMER: I would like you, I’m going to give you a phone number. I’d like you to get back to me when you’ve asked the President to make a statement that they should leave. OK.

ROSEN: And, I’m happy to take your number.

SCHUMER: Here’s the phone number.