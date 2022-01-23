White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has come under fire this week — with Politico reporting on mounting criticism among Democrats, and a New York Times op-ed calling for his ouster. But new reporting says the beleaguered chief of staff still has the backing of President Joe Biden.

According to Fox News’ Howard Kurtz, Klain not only has the president’s support, but Biden is so willing to go to bat for his chief of staff that he has offered to do interviews of public support.

“Ron Klain knew, based on my reporting, when he took this job, that this day would come,” Kurtz said on Sunday’s MediaBuzz. “He knew that the low poll numbers and the voting rights defeat would make him a target. He kind of looks at it like being an NFL coach, where you turn on talk radio and everyone’s talking about the stupid things that he did. And he’s consulted with former chiefs of staff.

“I can report that President Biden has seen this coverage, that he’s backing his top aide, and that he’s offered to do interviews on Klain’s behalf.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com