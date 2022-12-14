Biden Spox John Kirby ‘Stunned’ By ‘Marshall Law’ Text — Torches Ralph Norman and Insurrectionists During Press Briefing

Biden NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby was stunned by the newly-revealed text from South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman calling for martial law to keep then-President Donald Trump in office.

“Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion lawsuits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of … no return … in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!” Norman wrote on January 17, 2021, four days before President Biden’s inauguration, in a text recently revealed and published by TPM.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates ripped Norman in a statement Wednesday morning, writing that “Plotting against the rule of law and to subvert the will of the people is a disgusting affront to our deepest principles as a country. We all, regardless of party, need to stand up for mainstream values and the Constitution, against dangerous, ultra-MAGA conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric.”

Kirby held an on-the-record briefing with reporters via Zoom on Wednesday morning, during which I asked if he had anything to add on the subject. He seconded Bates’ statement and expressed astonishment at Norman’s message:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: I’m sure you’ve seen the comments about the text message about Marshall Law. And I know Andrew put out a comment this morning. I’m wondering if you had anything you wanted to add to that or expand on that. The text message to Mark Meadows. JOHN KIRBY: Yeah, I think I think Andrew put it quite well. I don’t know that I can improve upon his statement. And it’s extraordinary to think that, that anyone would, would believe it appropriate to fight the results of a free and fair election in this country the way that so many chose to do that, that day. It is not a stretch to say that American democracy was literally under threat in those days and weeks after the election, and certainly on the 6th of January. And it stuns me that any elected member of Congress would condone that sort of drastic measure. And, again, to try to stymie and stifle and snuff out the will of the American people.

Watch above via Mediaite.

