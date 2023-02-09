Biden Tells PBS ‘Age Is Not An Issue Anymore’ After His Performance at SOTU: ‘People Have To Just Watch Me’

President Joe Biden told PBS anchor Judy Woodruff that his State of the Union speech has largely taken his age off the table as a concern about his likely reelection bid.

Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and pretty much everyone agrees the moment of the night was when the president found himself flat-out arguing with Republican hecklers during the speech. Biden earned praise for his “vigor” and his “feisty” engagement with the Republicans.

On Wednesday night’s edition of PBS NewsHour, Woodruff interviewed the president on a wide range of issues following his speech in Wisconsin.

For her final question, Woodruffasked Biden about the long-running questions about his age that are periodically bandied about. The president sounded a familiar note when he said “Watch me,” but added that his performance Tuesday should put those concerns to rest. He also promised to be honest if he develops any health problems:

Judy Woodruff: Every indication you’re running for reelection. You haven’t announced yet. Democrats, though, as you, I’m sure you know, are saying we wonder about his age. You’d be 82 to date of the next election, 86 if you’re successful and elected and finish that term. Does it give you any concern? President Biden: Watch me. It’s all I can say. I mean, you know, it goes from one extreme to the other. Last night I was — I heard that people are saying, Well, just watch Biden, my God, age is not an issue anymore. Look, I’m a great respector of fate. I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job. And and, so we’ll see. But, you know, I just — I think people have to just watch me. Judy Woodruff: It sounds like you’re running. President Biden: I haven’t made that decision. That’s my intention, I think. But I haven’t made that decision firmly yet.

Watch above via PBS NewsHour.

