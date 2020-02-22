Bloomberg Net Favorability CRATERS 20 points in Post-Debate Poll, Bernie and Warren Gain Support

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg saw his net favorability crater by 20 points in a poll conducted before ands after the Nevada Democratic presidential debate, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were the only candidates to gain support in the poll.

The Morning Consult survey of national Democratic primary voters was taken before and after a debate that saw Bloomberg take heavy fire — particularly from Warren. Although he only lost three points in overall support i n the poll, the results were devastating to Bloomberg’s favorability rating:

Among all Democratic primary voters, his net favorability — the share with favorable views minus those with unfavorable views — fell 20 points since the pre-debate poll. The drop was driven by men and women, and black and white voters, nearly equally, while his net favorability fell 30 points among self-described moderates — a group that has helped fuel his rise as he has presented himself as a more mainstream alternative to Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

Sanders and Warren were the only candidates to gain support — two points each — in the poll, while former Vice President Joe Biden remained steady at 19 percent, but climbed into second place by virtue of Bloomberg’s slide.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar each lost a point, but all the gains and losses — save Bloomberg’s — were within the poll’s margin of error.

