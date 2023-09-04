‘Burning Man Might Not Survive’: Festival Attendee Describes ‘Crisis’ to CNN That Could End The Famed Event For Good

The Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert descended into crisis after heavy rainfall turned the normally dry scene into a muddy mess, stranding thousands and derailing the event. One attendee told CNN that the ensuing debacle could mean the end of Burning Man for good.

CNN’s Rahel Solomon talked to Burning Man attendee David Date, who reported that conditions were improving, but people were still (literally) stuck in the mud. But some of those people are, in Date’s opinion, the source of the problem:

I would say the most difficult aspect, you know, fundamental to this problem we have is the concept of a “wook,” someone who shows up to this event with nothing other than their RV. And, you know, they’re selfish, indulgent, and they offer nothing. They offer nothing to this community. They don’t add anything to the city. These are the people that are fleeing the city, leaving their trash and creating a crisis from which Burning Man might not survive.

At the crux of this perspective is Burning Man’s intent to adhere to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (which is also referred to as BLM, not to be confused with Black Lives Matter) mission to “sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations,” per their Special Recreation Permit. Date spoke to that agreement between Burning Man organizers and BLM when Solomon asked about it:

Solomon: [T]his is supposed to be a no trace event. How concerned are you about the environmental impact of of now folks leaving and leaving behind their campsites? Date: Well, we have this agreement with the BLM. We’re only allowed to be here because we do minimal impact to the playa. We picked up all of our mess. And you know, when times get rough, you know, the burners got to stick it out. We got to do what’s right and make sure that this event can exist. But people who are burners have shown up en masse, and they only party, and they’re leaving their entire campsites behind, ditch their cars, their trash, their tents. And we’re going to end up having to clean this up.

Basically, if Burning Man attendees want to see their event continue, Date says, they need to stay and support their own community rather than try to skip town. “Burners” who saw celebrities like Chris Rock and Diplo leave thought that was their go-ahead to do the same, but rather than clean up after themselves, they just left a mess in their wake. According to Date, that mindset could be enough to end the event.

But as CNN’s John Berman said, “The bar is still open,” so there’s some incentive to stick around.

