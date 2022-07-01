Cassidy Hutchinson Gushed About Working for Trump Administration to College Paper in 2018: ‘One Of The Honors Of My Life’

Blockbuster January 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson gushed to her college paper about working for the Trump administration in 2018, calling it “one of the honors of my life.”

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who has taken over the news cycle by dropping bombshell after bombshell at Tuesday’s surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.

One of the most explosive revelations was the wild scene she described in a presidential SUV as Trump pulled away from his “Stop the Steal” rally – still convinced he was going on to the Capitol. Hutchinson says that Tony Ornato — the then-White House deputy chief of staff described as loyal to Trump — told her he lunged for the steering wheel and tried to choke a Secret Service agent when he found out they weren’t taking him to the Capitol.

Trump and his defenders have spent days attacking Hutchinson, but her defenders describe her as a loyal aide who has no reason to lie. A 2018 profile from Christopher Newport University supports that description.

The story, authored by Brian McGuire and entitled “A Captain in the ’People’s House’,” catches up with Hutchinson following her stint in the White House internship program, and paints the picture of a civic-minded true believer. Some sample quotes:

• “I have set a personal goal to pursue a path of civic significance… Interning on Capitol Hill confirmed my desire to continue a path in government, and when I learned about the White House internship I was eager to apply.” • “I attended numerous events hosted by the president, such as signing ceremonies, celebrations and presidential announcements, and frequently watched Marine One depart the South Lawn from my office window… My small contribution to the quest to maintain American prosperity and excellence is a memory I will hold as one of the honors of my life.” • “I’m keeping every opportunity at my fingertips and am open to any job that comes my way… I am confident I will be an effective leader in the fight to secure the American dream for future generations, so they too will have the bountiful opportunities and freedoms that make the United States great.”

Read the full profile here.

