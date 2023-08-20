A top political analyst believes there are three “massive issues” which are “clouding” President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. And he also questioned whether supporting Biden’s re-election is the “safe play” for Democrats.

In a roundtable segment on Meet the Press, Politico’s Jonathan Martin outlined the issues he sees hovering over the president’s re-election bid — and called out Biden’s lack of effective messaging on all three.

“I think Biden has basically got three issues where he’s not figured out what to say,” Martin said. “One is obviously the questions about Hunter Biden, his son. The other is what to say about the investigations into Donald Trump. And the third is about his age. Those are three massive issues that are sort of clouding his reelection campaign. And he’s not figured out what to say about [any of them].”

Moderator Chuck Todd seemed to concur with Martin.

“This stuff has taken a huge toll on him,” Todd said. He added, referencing the president’s 39 percent favorability, “His numbers now look more like Hillary Clinton ’16 than Biden ’20.”

From there, Martin questioned if Democrats are wise to put all their eggs in Biden’s basket.

“The Democratic Party … they’re rallying around Joe Biden in part because they believe that that’s the safe play,” Martin said. “That’s three yards and a cloud of dust — to use a seasonal metaphor. But what if that actually is the riskier option? You showed those numbers right there. The Democratic Party thinks that Biden is the safe play. Just hope for the best. We’ll get through the next 14 months. I’m not so sure that that that’s it.”

“I think that’s that’s what the Dean Phillipses of the world are concerned about,” Todd added — referring to the Minnesota Democratic congressman who is calling for other Democrats to jump into the primary against Biden.

Watch above, via NBC.

