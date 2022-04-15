CNN Polling Chief Enten Says Biden Approval Lower Than Trump’s at This Point: ‘This Is A Really Really Really Bad Number’

CNN polling expert Harry Enten revealed that President Joe Biden’s average approval is now lower than former President Donald Trump’s at the same point in their respective presidencies.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Mr. Enten joined anchor John Berman to discuss President Biden’s latest polling numbers, which Enten assessed as “indicative of a president who is in a lot of trouble”:

MR. BERMAN: These numbers are really tough. MR. ENTEN: You know, John, I don’t like just looking at one poll. I like looking at multiple polls and there were four different polls released this week. Quinnipiac, we had a Hart Public Opinion Strategies poll that’s with NBC or CNBC, Ipsos Reuters, CBS News, YouGov. I want you to look, these numbers kind of differ. They range from the low 30s to the low 40s. Low 40s is not good, either. But what’s key is the lowest are tied for the low for the pollster, lowest here, lowest here. This is one point off the lowest, lowest here. And when you have three or four pollsters showing the lowest numbers for the president of the United States, that is indicative of a president who is in a lot of trouble, at least to where he is standing historically. MR. BERMAN: Well, let’s talk about history here. How does Joe Biden, President Biden, compare to former President Trump in this stage of the presidency? MR. ENTEN: You know, there was always that thing. Oh, Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating at this point in his presidency. We did it over and over and over and over again. Well, at this point in his presidency, Donald Trump’s numbers, actually his average approval rating is one point higher than Joe Biden’s, which is at forty one percent. Donald Trump at 42 percent, a first term president at this point in his presidency. This is the lowest. This is the lowest for anyone who is elected to the presidency and didn’t get up there through the vice presidency. This is a really, really, really bad number.

President Biden was riding high for the first several months of his presidency, but his approval cratered after the Afghanistan withdrawal, and has remained low.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com