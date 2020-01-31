Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren took a dig at President Donald Trump’s unpopularity and physical appearance in a recent interview, comparing him unfavorably on both counts to now-former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown.

Senator Warren sat for an extensive interview on SiriusXM’s Signal Boost — hosted by former Hillary Clinton senior staffers Jess McIntosh and Zerlina Maxwell — in which she extensively discussed the current impeachment trial, but also spoke about her campaign to become the Democratic nominee for president.

Toward the end of the interview, Warren made a similar “electability” pitch to the one she gave at the most recent Democratic debate, arguing that she and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota were the only candidates at the debate who’d never lost an election, and pointing out she’s the only one to have defeated a Republican incumbent in the past 30 years.

“And here’s just a little footnote off to the side, the guy I beat was actually really popular, and very telegenic,” Warren said, and added “Donald Trump is not.”

As the studio erupted in laughter, McIntosh joked “Donald Trump wishes he looked like Scott Brown. Donald Trump tries to see Scott Brown in a mirror.”

“He did photoshop himself onto a body that looks similar to Scott Brown,” Maxwell said, adding “He actually did try to do this. That’s a real thing that happened.”

Maxwell reminded listeners that it was Sylvester Stallone’s body whose face was replaced by Trump’s in a doctored photo that was circulated by Trump in November.

The merriment continued as the interview concluded.

This isn’t the first time Warren has had jokes about Brown. During a Democratic debate during her 2012 campaign for Senate, Warren was asked how she’d paid for her law school education, and she replied “I kept my clothes on!”

Warren was referencing Brown’s infamous nude spread in a 1982 issue Cosmopolitan magazine.

That crack prompted an ugly response from Brown, who was asked to respond to Warren’s comment. “Thank God!” he told a radio host, who cackled mightily.

Asked about Brown’s response, which drew a blizzard of criticism at the time, Warren said “I’ll survive a few jabs from Scott Brown over my appearance,” and when asked if Brown should apologize, said “I’ll survive.”

At the time, three of the four hosts of The View took Brown’s side because, as conservative then-co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck said, Warren “threw the first thorn.”

Brown didn’t apologize, telling reporters “I was responding to a wisecrack she made about a decision I made to help pay for school; it’s as simple as that.”

Listen to the full interview below via SiriusXM.

