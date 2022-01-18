U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) went on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast this week and accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of being part of a “Deep State” conspiracy, which he suggests is behind the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What is your endgame?” Bannon asked Marshall in regard to his investigations into Fauci – who was recently caught on a hot mic during a hearing calling the senator a “moron” after an exchange about whether or not Fauci’s financial disclosures are public record.

“Steve, I think we’re over the target,” Marshall began. “And he is part of this Deep State that is actually lying or certainly misleading the public. So he lied to Congress and the American people at least three times during that last hearing and we proved him wrong.”

Marshall claimed that he proved Fauci wrong on his financials, saying that “he made over $2 million in 2020 while the economy was locked down.” The Kansas senator continued:

On the gain of function issue here and what we’re talking about in that tape is you talk about the Deep State, I’m learning so much about the Deep State, but what they did on this particular issue was a project called Project Diffuse. They asked the Department of Defense to fund it and the Department of Defense said no this is viral gain of function studies we’re not going to do it

“But then Dr. Fauci turns around and funds it through Ecohealth with research in Wuhan, China,” claimed Marshall. “This is like doing nuclear research with Iran, can you believe, uh, the stuff that we’re uncovering here.”

Bannon, shaking his head in agreement, followed up by asking Marshall to expand on how he thinks Dr. Fauci has lied.

Marshall doubled down, charging, “I think he lied saying the NIH has never funded viral gain of function, happy to go down that trail.” The senator also claimed Fauci lied by saying his financials are publicly available and “on this Rand Paul story.”

Marshall continued, “If you look at that in the emails to Dr. Fauci that we’ve seen, people that on in January were saying there’s a 70/30 chance this virus came from a laboratory and a week later they changed their mind and say ‘oh this had to come from nature.’”

“Dr. Fauci knows that I know. He can’t blow these smoke and mirrors in my ear. I understand this viral gain of function. He’s been the head cheerleader, the cash cow, since about 2010, recall 2014 is when President Obama put a moratorium on viral gain of function.”

Bannon then praised Marshall and Paul for both being doctors, saying “Fauci can’t squirm out of you” because doctors ask more detailed questions than lawyers would on these issues. Paul is an ophthalmologist and Marshall is an obstetrician.

Bannon, predicting the upcoming Beijing Olympics “won’t go on” then asked, “Why is gain of function research so dangerous?”

“It’s more dangerous than a nuclear warhead, right?” Marshall responded. “It’s responsible for the death of 800,000 Americans. I think when it’s all said and done it’s going to be 10 or 20 million people worldwide. So just think about where this virus came from.”

Marshall concluded:

We started doing research in the University of North Carolina lab with Dr. Xi in 2015 and 16 even though there’s a moratorium we used NIH dollars to figure out how to take the SARS virus and put a protein spike on it that would stick to the human lung cell-like glue but that wasn’t enough in 2017 and 18 Dr. Fauci funded Ecohealth to fund the Wuhan laboratory with Dr. Xi to put this furin cleavage site in that spike protein so this virus could dump its guts into the human lung cells so obviously it is a weapon and this is the tip of the iceberg.

Watch the full clip above

