Gov. Cuomo Says Americans Should Be ‘Very Skeptical’ of Vaccine Under Trump: We Need Someone Other Than CDC and FDA ‘Saying It’s Safe’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) believes Americans should have reservations about a coronavirus vaccine — even if it’s approved and endorsed by the CDC and the FDA.

Appearing on Good Morning America Monday, the governor shaded President Donald Trump’s administration by saying that the public health agencies, on his watch, cannot get the public to buy into the safety of a vaccine.

“I don’t believe the American people are that confident,” Cuomo said. “You’re going to say to the American people now, ‘Here’s a vaccine. It was new, it was done quickly, but trust this federal administration and their health administration that it’s safe, and we’re not 100 percent sure of the consequences?’ I think it’s going to be a very skeptical American public about taking the vaccine, and they should be.”

Cuomo said that in New York, he plans to have the state’s own leading doctors review any vaccine before declaring that it’s safe for his constituents to take. The governor believes similar measures will need to be enacted by state and local officials nationwide.

“I believe all across the country, you’re going to need someone other than this FDA and this CDC saying it’s safe,” Cuomo said.

GMA host George Stephanopoulos asked Cuomo whether he believes a change in the White House is needed to restore confidence in the public health agencies.

“If this administration continued, the CDC … and the FDA doesn’t (sic) have any credibility,” Cuomo said.

