Horrific Footage Appears to Show Russian Forces Opening Fire on Peaceful Protestors in Ukraine
Videos uploaded to social media appeared to show peaceful protests in Kherson, Ukraine interrupted by gunfire and explosions.
The stunning footage, seen below, comes from @most_ks_ua Twitter account with a message that reads “Херсон. Окупанти обстріляли мирний мітинг. Нажаль є поранені,” which roughly translates to: “Kherson. The occupiers fired on a peaceful rally. Sorry, hurt.”
The footage has yet to be confirmed, but would add to the already extensive catalogue of atrocities seen on video since Russian invaded Ukraine last month.
“Blood on the main square of Kherson,” wrote Wall Street Journal reporter Yaroslav Trofimov. “Looks like Russian occupation forces opened fire at a peaceful protest, after dispersing previous ones by shooting in the air and throwing flash-bangs.”
On Sunday, Al Jazeera reported on protestors in Kherson confronting Russian troops.
Other videos have emerged on Twitter also:
Numerous videos of Ukrainian citizens protesting armed Russian troops have emerged over the past few weeks, but this video appears to show how the handling of protestors by the Russian military has taken a different approach.
