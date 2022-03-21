Videos uploaded to social media appeared to show peaceful protests in Kherson, Ukraine interrupted by gunfire and explosions.

The stunning footage, seen below, comes from @most_ks_ua Twitter account with a message that reads “Херсон. Окупанти обстріляли мирний мітинг. Нажаль є поранені,” which roughly translates to: “Kherson. The occupiers fired on a peaceful rally. Sorry, hurt.”

The footage has yet to be confirmed, but would add to the already extensive catalogue of atrocities seen on video since Russian invaded Ukraine last month.

“Blood on the main square of Kherson,” wrote Wall Street Journal reporter Yaroslav Trofimov. “Looks like Russian occupation forces opened fire at a peaceful protest, after dispersing previous ones by shooting in the air and throwing flash-bangs.”

Blood on the main square of Kherson. Looks like Russian occupation forces opened fire at a peaceful protest, after dispersing previous ones by shooting in the air and throwing flash-bangs. pic.twitter.com/PdGjoEvEQF — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 21, 2022

On Sunday, Al Jazeera reported on protestors in Kherson confronting Russian troops.

Other videos have emerged on Twitter also:

Russian forces appear to be forcibly dispersing the protest in Kherson in this video pic.twitter.com/gKY0lgl4JK — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) March 21, 2022

Videos emerging of civilians shot by Russian soldiers in the protests at Kherson. With the Telegram post:

"The occupiers in Kherson fired on civilians and pensioners. The result on video" pic.twitter.com/EJRkk2eJ3m — Rimmy (@Rimmy_Downunder) March 21, 2022

Numerous videos of Ukrainian citizens protesting armed Russian troops have emerged over the past few weeks, but this video appears to show how the handling of protestors by the Russian military has taken a different approach.

