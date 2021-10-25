House Votes to Posthumously Award Congressional Gold Medals to 13 U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

The House of Representatives unanimously voted to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan with Congressional Gold Medals.

They were killed in an attack at the Kabul airport in August as evacuations were underway.

Some of their family members have spoken critically of President Joe Biden over the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

The resolution to posthumously honor them received massive bipartisan support in the House, and on Monday it passed by a voice vote.

Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R- MI) introduced the bill back in late August with over 100 cosponsors from both parties. She tweeted after the vote, “I’m proud the House passed my bill that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 brave men and women who were taken far too soon. Their sacrifice for our country and its allies will never be forgotten.”

Below are the names of those 13 service members killed in that attack:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak

