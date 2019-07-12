Federal prosecutors say wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein attempted to pay off two potential witnesses who could testify against him as he faces sex trafficking charges.

Authorities said Epstein wired $350,000 to two people in late 2018–soon after The Miami Herald’s Julie K Brown published her investigation into Epstein’s secret deal with Florida prosecutors in 2008.

The U.S Attorney’s office in Manhattan made the new allegations in a court filing asking to deny Epstein’s bail, according to The New York Times.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces in New York. He faces sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors alleged Epstein wired $250,000 to an employee and $100,000 to a second person, both of whom have been identified as possible co-conspirators.

Epstein is seeking to remain free on bond while he awaits trial.

[Image via New York Sex Offender Registry]

