Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was relatively unsurprised by President Joe Biden’s positive Covid-19 diagnosis as she called in to comment on Yasmin Vossoughian Reports on MSNBC Thursday morning.

It was announced that Biden had tested positive in a press release by current White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who said that the President is experiencing only “very mild symptoms.”

First Lady Jill Biden, who has tested negative, assured the press that the President is doing well and will follow all necessary precautions, including isolation.

Psaki said that the White House administration has likely been in preparation for this outcome for several months “now given the percentage of people in the country who have tested positive.”

“They were probably bracing for impact before they made the statement this morning,” she surmised, continuing that “they knew there would be a lot of reactions, obviously from media, but certainly maybe from the markets, from other leaders.”

Since the announcement, there has already been intense media speculation about Biden’s health. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asserted that the president’s age raises concerns of greater risk with a positive Covid diagnosis.

Additionally, Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel oddly claimed that Biden’s Covid diagnosis might explain why he misspoke during his most recent speech.

Psaki also argued that the White House Administration has taken the necessary steps to counteract this inevitable speculation about the president’s health.

The White House has “done two smart things,” said Psaki, “One is they’ve been transparent. They made clear that he was taking Paxlovid, his symptoms have been mild.”

“The second thing they did was to make clear that they would be giving daily updates,” said the former White House press secretary.

Psaki continued, “Now, what they need to do over the next couple of days is show him working and show him still active and serving as president,” adding that “I’m certain they’re likely to do that.”

