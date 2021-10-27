President Joe Biden handled protestors at a speech in Virginia by reminding the crowd that they weren’t at “a Trump rally,” and told the hecklers to stick around and talk to him later.

The president spoke at a rally for former and potential future Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Arlington, Virginia Tuesday night, and was greeted with cheers, chants of “We love Joe!”… and some hecklers.

Todd Gillman of The Dallas Morning News described the protesters in a pool report:

Biden started speaking around 8:07pm. A handful of hecklers began shouting “Stop Line 3” and waving signs with the same message– it’s a tar sand pipeline. At least one really ardent anti-Line 3 popped up again later.

Biden, fresh from introducing himself as “Jill Biden’s husband,” responded by contrasting his rallies with those of former President Donald Trump, who would frequently urge violence against protesters and hecklers.

“That’s all right, let ’em go! Let ’em go, that’s okay!” Biden said to the crowd, then told the protesters “Why don’t you hang out and talk to me after this is over, OK?”

“That’s right, this is not a Trump rally, we let ’em holler, we let ’em holler,” Biden said, as other members of the crowd began to chant “We love Joe!” again.

Vice President Kamala Harris was heckled over the same issue — a proposed pipeline expansion — when she campaigned for McAuliffe last week.

The VP responded, at first, by telling the crowd “I love Democrats and I love democracy.”

But when the chanting persisted, Harris told the crowd “We will not be distracted. We will not be dissuaded. We will not be deterred. This election is too important.”

Watch above via pool.

