Joe Biden Marks 100,000 Coronavirus Deaths with Empathetic Message, Then Attacks Trump with Brutal Ad

As President Donald Trump ignored the grim milestone of 100,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths, former Vice President Joe Biden provided a vivid contrast by posting an empathetic video message, then another video featuring a devastating indictment of Trump’s response to the pandemic.

The closest Trump came to acknowledging the staggering death toll the country reached Wednesday was to preview the benchmark several days earlier in a tweet complaining about the political implications of it, and congratulating himself.

“For all of the political hacks out there, if I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1 1/2 to 2 Million People, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number. That’s 15 to 20 times more than we will lose. I shut down entry from China very early!” Trump wrote on Tuesday.

But on Wednesday night, Biden posted a video message that connected his own experience with grieving personal loss to the suffering so many are now enduring. Along with the video, Biden wrote “There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they’re forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus.”

“To those hurting, I’m so sorry for your loss. The nation grieves with you.”

There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they’re forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus. To those hurting, I’m so sorry for your loss. The nation grieves with you. pic.twitter.com/SBBRKV4mPZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

In one brief aside during his comforting message, Biden noted a recent study showing that if social distancing measures had been in place “just one week sooner, as many as 36,000 of these deaths might have been averted.”

Several hours later, Biden followed that up by posting a hard-hitting ad that featured a bar graph that showed the mounting death toll alongside damning clips of Trump claiming the virus would “go away,” suggesting the ingestion or injection of disinfectants as a treatment, complaining that he’s been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, and golfing on Memorial Day weekend — concluding with a graphic that read “America deserves a president who cares.”

“Every day Donald Trump proves how unfit he is to lead our nation,” Biden wrote as he posted the ad.

Every day Donald Trump proves how unfit he is to lead our nation. pic.twitter.com/zymzZw8619 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2020

