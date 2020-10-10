Joe Biden QUINTUPLES Trump’s Support Among Non-White Voters in New Fox News Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a mammoth lead with non-white voters over President Donald Trump in the latest Fox News poll, quintupling Trump’s support from that subgroup.

The Fox News poll released this week shows Biden with a ten-point lead among likely voters with 53 percent support to Trump’s 43 percent — not the worst news considering some of Trump’s other post-covid crisis polls.

In a CNN poll taken early in Trump’s Covid crisis, the former VP walloped Trump by 16 points and garnered 57 percent support nationally. And in the normally Trump-friendly Rasmussen survey, Biden has taken a hefty 12 point lead. Given those results, the relatively small 4-point drop in the Fox News poll might not seem like such bad news to the Trump campaign.

But among non-white likely voters, Biden quintuples Trump’s support with 80 percent to Trump’s 16 percent, and nearly quintuples him among registered non-white voters.

Republicans generally don’t fare well with non-white voters, but even by his own standards, this is a bloodbath compared to the last Fox News poll, in which Biden merely almost quadrupled Trump’s support with non-white voters.

