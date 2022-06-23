Joe Scarborough Rips Into Trump Over DeSantis Poll: He’s ‘Fat Elvis’ at Rallies – ‘Bloated and Sweating’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and his crew roasted former President Donald Trump as a has-been “fat Elvis” sweatily reliving better days onstage at his rallies in response to a new poll favorable to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, a new state poll from The University of New Hampshire Survey Center showing DeSantis running ahead of Trump was the subject — and so was Trump’s vulnerability to DeSantis.

MSNBC contributor and former RNC chair Michael Steele observed that “Governor DeSantis has very craftily and stealthily in some sense positioned himself as a better version of Donald Trump,” but quickly added “I think he’s just as dangerous.”

Steele went on to say the poll “shows that there’s a pathway” for DeSantis with voters who, for example, voted straight R ticket in Georgia but skipped the presidential line.

Those voters, Steele said, are “the problem that Trump presents for the party going into 24. DeSantis right now seems to be a gateway to something that gives them a competitive edge over the Democrats at the presidential level.”

Co-host Willie Geist explained that Trump’s “baggage” is his “backward-looking” rehashing of grievances, and that “a lot of Republicans that you talk to, and I do, too, believe DeSantis could at least be forward-looking and not look back at an election he claims was stolen.”

Scarborough pulled at that backward-looking thread to torpedo Trump — and Elvis Presley:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, I mean, you look, at you look at his speeches, even the one this past week, they are all backward-looking and they’re all the greatest hits from 2016, and not performed well. With all due respect to the king of rock and roll, this is fat Elvis in 77, huffing and puffing and sweating and bloated and –. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Yeah. JOE SCARBOROUGH: — like, barely being able to get this, y’know, the scarves out from around his neck, throwing them into the crowd. This is not a pretty sight. And so I don’t think Republicans I just don’t think Republicans want this. But again, there are because as I’ve always said, Mika, as you know, as goes Nashua, so goes France.

Watch above via Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com