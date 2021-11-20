JUST IN: Obama-Appointed Federal Judge Blames Trump While Sentencing Capitol Rioter

Federal Judge Amit Mehta pointed the finger of blame at former President Donald Trump during the sentencing of Capitol rioter John Lolos.

According to multiple reports, Mehta did not mince words when sentencing Lolo to 14 days in jail and $500.00 in restitution for his part in the attack.

“People like Mr. Lolos were told lies, were told falsehoods, were told the election was stolen when it was not. Regrettably, people like Mr. Lolos who were told those lies took it to heart. And they are the ones paying the consequences,” Mehta said.

“Those who created the conditions that lead to Mr. Lolos’ conduct have in no meaningful measure been held accountable,” Judge Mehta added. He told Lolos “You were a pawn. You were a pawn in the game played by people who know better.”

Lolos is just the latest January 6 defendant to receive jail time, although his sentence pales in comparison to those meted out to others. For example, Jenna Ryan — who got 60 days after telling the world her white skin and blonde hair would keep her out of jail. Or Jacob Chansley, the self-styled “QAnon Shaman” who was sentenced to 41 months in prison earlier this week.

Judge Mehta was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by President Barack Obama on July 31, 2014. He was confirmed by the United States Senate via a voice vote on December 16, 2014. The judge will be presiding over many Capitol insurrection cases, including a conspiracy case involving the Oathkeepers.

According to CNN, “Mehta is one of the first to call out Trump — although not by name — for using his supporters for political gain and then abandoning those supporters to suffer the consequences, something Mehta believes should perhaps weigh in favor of lighter sentences for January 6 defendants charged with less serious crimes.”

Although many Trump critics and other experts have called for accountability, no charges have yet been filed against him.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com