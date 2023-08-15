JUST IN: Trump Attorneys Lash Out at ‘Shocking and Absurd’ Bombshell Georgia Indictment in Late-Night Screed

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump lashed out at new charges brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a late-night statement calling the indictment “shocking and absurd.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of Trump at a press conference on Monday night, August 14, 2023. Trump is charged with 13 counts that include racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, and more. Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment have been given until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Trump attorneys Drew Findling, Jennifer Little, and Marissa Goldberg put out a statement lashing out at DA Willis and the charges she brought:

Statement from Trump Attorneys The events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation. In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment. This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests— some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result. We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been. —Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg

Earlier in the evening, Trump’s campaign also lashed with a statement attacking Willis and her family.

This marks Trump’s fourth (or fifth, depending on how you count) indictment on what now stands at a total of 91 charges. Trump is also under indictment on 34 felony counts in New York over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels0; 37 counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act; a superseding indictment by Smith on three additional charges against Trump( one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts); and Trump’s indictment for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

